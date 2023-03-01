WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said that a man charged with the murder of a boy in 2018 would spend 40 years in prison for the crime.

A judge sentenced Malik Holston, 41, of Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Holston’s sentence also included five years of supervised release. The judge sentenced him for crimes in addition to First-degree Murder, with the sentences for those crimes running concurrently with the murder sentence.

Investigators said around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2018, Holston and another person chased 15-year-old Gerald Watson through the parking lot area near buildings in the 2900 block of Knox Place SE. Watson ran inside an apartment building. Holston followed, while the other person stayed outside. Police said Holston cornered Watson and shot him 16 times. Holston and the other person left. Watson died at the hospital.

Holston was arrested on Dec. 18, 2018. The person who’d been with him was shot and killed in 2019.