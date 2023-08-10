WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives in D.C. said they are looking for a man with a knife who sexually assaulted a person on Wednesaday.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the incident took place in the 1100 block of 2nd St. SE around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators said the man approached a person in the hallway of a residential building and forced the person into a sexual act before leaving the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text MPD’s tip line at 50411. Any information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case may qualify for a reward of up to $10,000.