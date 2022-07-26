Police in Baltimore County, Marlyand said James Weems Jr., 57, abused children at a day care facility. His wife, who owns the business, is charged with shooting Weems in D.C.

Editor’s Note: The above video is from July 25, 2022.

BALITMORE COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a man who worked at a day care in Owing Mills is facing charges after accusations that he abused at least three children sexually surfaced.

The Baltimore County Police Department said it had an arrest warrant for 57-year-old James Weems Jr.

Weems is the man who was shot at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Washington, D.C. on July 21. His wife, Shanteari, was charged in the shooting.

Shanteari told officers with the Metropolitan Police Department that she traveled to the District to confront her husband after she heard allegations that he molested children at her day care business. She said she reported the allegations to police in Baltimore where the couple lives.

Baltimore County detectives said they began to investigate Weems earlier after they were notified of the abuse accusations against him. They that Weems faces multiple charges.

As of Tuesday, Weems still was in the hospital in D.C. beating treated for his shooting injuries. Police said he was awaiting extradition back to Baltimore County.

According to court documents filed in Washington, Shanteari told police she did not plan to kill Weems. Instead, she wanted him to survive the shooting so that he could “face the world as scum” and “get beat up in jail.”

Baltimore County detectives said they were working closely with detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department as well as members of the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Maryland State Department of Education, and the Maryland Department of Human Services, Child Protective Services.

Families that feel their children may have been abused can contact Baltimore County detectives at (410) 307-2020. Parents also consult the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s website for guidance in discussing potential abuse with their children.