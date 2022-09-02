WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police Department was at 18th Street and Minnesota Avenue SE Friday after a man was shot in the head and killed.

Officers received a report of gunshots around 6:40 a.m.

Police said that a man wearing a hoodie shot the victim multiple times in the head in front of the victim’s apartment. The man died on the stoop.

This is the 33rd homicide in the Sixth District this year; however, police said there have been roughly 20% fewer homicides in that part of the city compared to the same time period last year.