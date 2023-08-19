WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was shot early Saturday morning.

MPD responded to the 1200 block of First St. NE for reports of a person shot. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The man said he was sitting in his vehicle when the rear of the vehicle was lightly hit by another vehicle.

When he got out of his car to investigate, he heard several gunshots and realized that he had been shot.

The man was transported to the hospital.