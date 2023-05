WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Metropolitan Police say a man was shot in the head, the wound was non-fatal.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, May 15, police received a call from a witness screaming that a man had been shot.

Police responded in the 600 block of 53rd Street, Southeast. On scene they located a man suffering a superficial gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the injury was non-fatal. No suspects have been identified at this time.