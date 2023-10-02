WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot and killed just a few blocks from the White House Sunday night.

Officers said that at about 9:35 p.m., they responded to McPherson Square at the 900 block of 15th Street for the sound of gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.