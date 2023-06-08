WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that officers took someone into custody Thursday afternoon after a man died in a shooting that a started as a fight inside a deli market in Northwest.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that a call about the sound of gunshots in the 1900 block of 7th St. NW came in around 1:15 p.m. Nearby officers heard the gunfire and ran over to investigate.

When they arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. They provided first aid immediately until DC Fire and EMS got there and took him to the hospital where he died.

In addition to taking someone into custody, police said that they recovered a weapon that they believed was tied back to the scene.

MPD said that there had been an altercation between at least three people in the vestibule of the deli that carried out into the street and led to the shooting.