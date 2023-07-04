WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot and killed a man in Northeast Tuesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the shooting happened near North Capitol and Patterson streets NE in NoMa around 4:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He died there.

MPD said it was looking for a man who last was seen in a silver BMW convertible with yellow tags in connection to the shooting.

Patterson Street NE was closed between First Street and North Capitol Street for the investigation. The roads still were closed as of 5:30 p.m.