WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Thursday in the 300 block of Franklin St. NE.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man, Leonard Carter, 47, of Northwest D.C. who had been shot. Carter died there.

MPD said it is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.