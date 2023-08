WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed in D.C. in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to the 1900 block of 13th St., NW just before 1:30 a.m.

Police said that they found 33-year-old Denzel Greenwood of Southeast D.C. there. He was dead when officers arrived.

MPD asked that anyone with any information call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.