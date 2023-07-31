WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred July 30 in the 100 block of Farragut St. NW.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police responded to reports of a shooting and found Donald Childs, 46, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.