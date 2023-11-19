WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating a shooting that happened in Northwest, D.C. on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the report of an unconscious man being found in a parking garage in the 2100 block of 8th St., N.W. at about 3 a.m. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

He was identified as 24-year-old Anwar Wingate, of Forestville, Md.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.