WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred around noon on Wednesday in the 2300 block of Ainger Place, Southeast.

At around 12:12 p.m., officers responded to a hospital after receiving reports of a man receiving treatment for a gunshot wound – he later died there.

The victim was identified as Jamal Walton, 25, of Northwest, D.C.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text their tip line at 50411. Anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible is offered a reward of up to $25,000.