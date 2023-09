MPD increase their presence around Congress Heights following two shootings April 21, 2023 that wounded eight people, including a 12-year-old girl.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sept. 1 in the 5100 block of Astor Place, SE.

Officers responded to the scene at about 1:45 p.m. and found a man who had been shot and killed.

He was identified as Mannin Quarles, 32, of Southeast, D.C.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call them at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.