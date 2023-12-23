WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Friday night.

MPD said that on Friday, Dec. 22 at about 11:16 p.m., it responded to the 3000 block of Stanton Road for the sounds of gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting.

Sometime later, officers were told that a rideshare driver had brought a man who had been shot to the First District station. The man died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Tejuan Coleman, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.