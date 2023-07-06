WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday in the 1200 block of Valley Ave. SE.

Police say they responded to reports of gunshots at around 11:40 p.m. On scene they found 21-year-old Alison Cienfuegos-Vasquez, of Temple Hills Md, suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS responded after police found no signs of life from Cienfuegos-Vasquez. She was declared dead on the scene.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.