WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot and killed a construction worker in the 600 block of Bryant St. NW Thursday. The location is near the campus of Howard University.

According to investigators, the worker was standing outside his parked car, putting on his gear, when he when at least three people in a white Nissan Rogue approached him.

Police said two people got out of the car and shot the worker. They believe the people were trying to rob him.

He died around 6:45 a.m. at the hospital.