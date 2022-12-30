WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department are looking for two suspects they believe shot and killed a man in the 2500 block of University Place Northwest.

At 2:36 a.m., December 30, officers responded to the sounds of gunshots in the area. Upon searching they found a man suffering gunshot wounds, despite life-saving efforts, the man died.

Police are now on the lookout for two Hispanic men wearing all black, according to a tweet.

Police are asking anyone with information to call MPD’s Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099 or by texting 50411.