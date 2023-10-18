WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau confirmed that a man who was shot and killed on Monday was a previous staffer in her office.
The Metropolitan Police Department said that officers found 28-year-old Davon Fuller shot in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave. NE around 1:40 p.m. on Monday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
On Wednesday, Nadeau released a statement about Fuller’s death and said that he worked as a constituent services coordinator in 2018 and 2019.
I was shocked and deeply saddened to learn today that Davon Fuller, a former constituent services representative in my office, was murdered on Monday at the Hechinger Mall on Benning Road following a disagreement with someone at the Safeway as he exited the store.
Davon grew up in Ward 1, was well-loved in our community, and worked incredibly hard in our office. He was a proud and caring father of two young children. His murder is a tragic loss and I sincerely hope there is justice for him.
I am sending my condolences to his family, friends, and the community he loved, and that loved him back.Statement from Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau