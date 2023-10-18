WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau confirmed that a man who was shot and killed on Monday was a previous staffer in her office.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that officers found 28-year-old Davon Fuller shot in the 1500 block of Maryland Ave. NE around 1:40 p.m. on Monday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

On Wednesday, Nadeau released a statement about Fuller’s death and said that he worked as a constituent services coordinator in 2018 and 2019.

Image courtesy of Brianne K. Nadeau’s office