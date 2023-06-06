WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a man was shot and killed at a gas station in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting happened in the 4700 block of South Capitol St. The call came in around 6:38 p.m.

When police arrived, they said that the man was unconscious and not breathing. They later confirmed that he was killed.

There were nearly a dozen shell casing markers at the scene.

Police said that they had no suspects Tuesday evening. They asked anyone with any information to call. MPD’s anonymous tip line can be reached at (202) 727-9099.