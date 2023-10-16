WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a man was shot and killed near a strip mall on Maryland Avenue NE Monday afternoon.

In a post made shortly after 2:15 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that officers were investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Maryland Ave. NE.

MPD told DC News Now that the victim, a man, was “conscious and breathing.” In an update around 5 p.m., police said that the victim had died and that a homicide investigation was ongoing.

There was a lookout for a man between 20 and 25 years old wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans. MPD said that he was last seen going across a parking lot towards CVS and that he had a gun in his waistband. Anyone who sees him should not take action and call 911.