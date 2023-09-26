WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for the man who burglarized a school on Saturday.

On Sept. 23, a school in the 3900 block of Alabama Ave., SE reported that at about 8:15 a.m., a man forced open a window to the school and stole property. He fled the scene before police arrived.

Police released footage of the suspect and is encouraged anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest and indictment of the person involved.