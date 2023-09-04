WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man who had been stabbed in Northeast, D.C. on Aug. 22 died on Monday.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 100 block of M St., NE at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 22. MPD found a man suffering from a stab wound and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

He was identified as Marcus Thurman, 30, of Northwest, D.C.

On the day of the stabbing, 22-year-old Stephen Herring was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill while armed (knife). Detectives are working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges against him.