WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said that a man was stabbed in Columbia Heights Wednesday afternoon.

MPD said they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Park Rd. in Northwest for a stabbing Investigation.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was conscious and breathing.

Police said the 1300 Block of Park Road NW between 13th & 14th Street NW was closed until further notice