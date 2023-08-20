WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide on Aug. 19 in the 1900 block of E St., Southeast.

On Aug. 17 at about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing and found a man suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to a hospital with severe injuries and died two days later. The victim was identified as Darrow Johnson, 34, of Clinton.

Mussay Rezene, 30, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested on the day of the attack and charged with assault with intent to kill with a knife.

Police are working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to consider upgrading the charges.

The department is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.