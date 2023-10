WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was stabbed on a Metrobus near Hardy Middle School in Northwest, D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said that officers responded to the report of a stabbing on bus 4608 on 34th St. and Wisconsin Ave. NW at about 5:45 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

A spokesperson for MTPD said that his injuries are considered to be critical.

Officers are continuing to search the area for the suspect.