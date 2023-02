WASHINGTON DC (DC News Now) — Police said a man was stabbed at a Metrobus stop Sunday morning.

At about 11:30 am, MPD responded to an aggravated assault at the intersection of H St., NW and North Capital St. NW.

When officials arrived, they saw a man who was injured. Police said the incident has been classified as a simple assault that began outside and ended on a Metro bus.

At this time they do not have the age of the victim nor the extent of his injuries.