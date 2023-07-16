WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was stabbed and pepper sprayed while delivering food on Sunday morning.

MPD said they responded to the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue for an assault with intent to commit robbery.

Police said the man was delivering food when he was approached by two suspects who demanded his belongings.

The man was then sprayed with what seemed to be pepper sprayed and stabbed. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.