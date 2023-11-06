WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was arrested after he stabbed someone with an ice pick on Sunday evening.

MPD said that at about 8:20 p.m., they responded to the 2100 block of P Street, Northwest for a stabbing.

Police said a man and the victim were involved in an argument and after, the suspect approached the victim, took out an ice pick, and stabbed them.

51-year-old Oliver Davis, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.