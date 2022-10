WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday.

The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m.

DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted him. He then stabbed the employee.

The victim was conscious and breathing when he was rushed to the hospital.

Police were still searching for the suspect Tuesday evening.