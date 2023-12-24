WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was hit and killed by a car on Friday night in Northeast, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that at about 10:05 p.m., DC Fire and EMS responded to an alley in the 1100 block of 5th St., N.E. for the report of an unconscious person.

In the alleyway, they found a man suffering from trauma – he died there.

MPD’s investigation revealed the man fell to the ground in the alley. Then, a vehicle entered the alleyway and unknowingly hit the man while he was on the ground. The driver has been cooperating with detectives.

Though his cause of death was “multiple blunt force injuries,” the medical examiner has ruled his death an accident, MPD stated in a press release on Sunday.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Samuel Thornton, of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.