WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The man that was shot and killed during the D.C. police officer-involved shooting was identified as 33-year-old Arthur Porter, of Northwest, D.C.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Oct. 19. It started in the 2800 block of Gainesville St. around 5 p.m. when two officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of a man with a gun arguing with two women.

When the officers arrived, they went up to Porter and tried to speak with him. That’s when the officers saw that he was holding the gun, prompting Porter to turn around and run away into the 2900 block of Gainesville St.

As Porter ran, he turned around and fired multiple times at the officers. One of the officers got hit and was seriously injured. The second officer returned fire at Porter who kept shooting.

More officers came to help. Porter pointed his gun at one of the assisting officers who took out his weapon and struck Porter.

The suspect’s firearm which was recovered at the scene. Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two more officers were injured but their injuries were minor. Officers provided first aid to Porter until he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The officer that was shot was also taken to a nearby hospital and was discharged Friday. He had recently graduated the Metropolitan Police Academy on Sept. 29. He was undergoing field training and was partnered with a certified training officer.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave which is MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from the incident was still under review as of Friday night.