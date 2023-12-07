WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was arrested for a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast, D.C. on Sept. 1.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Astor Pl. The Metropolitan Police Department found 32-year-old Mannin Quarles who had been shot and ultimately died there.

On Dec. 6, officers of the Carolina Fugitive Task Force found and arrested 43-year-old Darrick Miles in Henderson, North Carolina.

Miles is being charged with second-degree murder while armed. He will be extradited to D.C. to face that charge.