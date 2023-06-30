WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are looking for a man who sexually abused someone on Friday.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of Calvert St. NW, D.C. Police say the suspect followed the victim into a residential building and assaulted them before performing unwanted sexual contact.

The suspect ran away from the scene afterwards.

Anyone who has information or can identify the suspect is encouraged to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $1,000 will be given to anybody with information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the suspect.