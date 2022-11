WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man from Northeast died at the hospital after a car hit him in a crosswalk Thanksgiving morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Darryl Leak, 42, had fallen in a crosswalk on East Capitol Street NE at the road’s intersection with 58th Street NE around 4 a.m. A white vehicle hit him, and investigators said the driver did not stop.

MPD asked anyone with information about the incident to call (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411.