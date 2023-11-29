WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man and woman were arrested for robbing and kidnapping a man on Oct. 12 in Northwest, D.C.

The incident occurred around noon near the intersection of 12th St. and Constitution Ave., N.W., a woman agreed to give someone a ride. In the car, another occupant – a man – assaulted the victim and took his belongings while the woman kept driving around the District.

The victim eventually got free and escaped the car, running into the Sixth District Police Station.

The man chased after him and was apprehended by police outside of the station. The woman fled the scene in the vehicle.

The man, who is from Laurel, Md., was arrested that day and charged with kidnapping and robbery.

Over a month later, on Nov. 29, MPD also arrested the woman involved, 27-year-old Antoinette Camille Gilmore, of Southeast, D.C. She was also charged with kidnapping and robbery.