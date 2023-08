WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders said they found a man’s body near Chain Bridge in Northwest Wednesday afternoon.

DC Fire and EMS posted just before 3:10 p.m. that crews were working with the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Park Police after getting reports about a person who was seen submerged in the water.

In a follow-up post just before 5:30 p.m., officials said that they found a man’s body in the water.