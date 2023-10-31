WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating the death of a man in Southeast, D.C.

The man’s remains were found in a trash can on Monday evening in the 1800 block of Fairlawn Ave., SE. Officials said he died after being shot multiple times.

His identity was unknown as of Tuesday.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call the department at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.