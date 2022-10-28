WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The family of a DC Library Police officer said they are still searching for answers nearly three months after her death.

“It’s just so hard for me,” said Radcliffe Manyan, Maurica’s father. “It’s Halloween. I would go out with my daughter and my grandson. It’s just life breaking for me, honestly. I don’t sleep. It’s just so hard.”

25-year-old Maurica Manyan was killed on August 4th during a training exercise at the Anacostia Library.

Retired MPD Lt. Jesse Porter was leading a training on batons when he fired his gun, hitting and killing Manyan. Porter has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter While Armed. His case is currently pending a grand jury.

Despite that, the Manyan family said there are still a lot of unanswered questions about what happened that day.

“(Porter) shouldn’t have a weapon in the library. So, we want to know what is he doing with a loaded gun in the library? All this could be prevented if someone had done their duty,” said Sherene Manyan, Maurica’s mother.

Sherene said her daughter’s death has been life changing.

She described her as loving, kind and responsible. Maurica was the mother of a four-year-old boy.

“What are we going to tell this four-year-old about his mom? What are we going to tell him as he gets older?” she said.

“It’s very important for us to make it clear to the District that the family does want answers,” said Chelsea Lewis, an attorney for the family.

Lewis said the family has repeatedly requested surveillance footage from the day the of the shooting. However, their request has been denied.

“We are getting the run around from the District of Columbia. First, we’re told DC Public Library doesn’t have the tape. Then we’re told they do but they just don’t want to give it to us,” said Lewis. “It’s important for people to know Maurica was part of the DC government. “

In a letter obtained by DC News Now, Kevin McIntyre, General Counsel and FOIA Officer for the District, said, “the release of the video could potentially interfere with the responses of witnesses who are testifying in the grand jury.”

“(The family is ) not taking this loss lightly. They do not believe this was an accident and they will stop at nothing to get the answers they deserve,” said Lewis.

Lewis said her team has been investigating the shooting. They plan to announce new legal action next week following a status hearing in Porter’s case.

The family has also started an online petition to get metal detectors installed in public libraries.

However the DC Public Library said it has not specifically received that request by the family. In a statement DCPL said, “The DC Public Library continues to mourn Officer Maurica Manyan …The Library has not received a request to install metal detectors but remains committed to providing a welcoming and safe environment for staff and customers.”

The family will hold a walk for justice outside the Anacostia Library on Saturday, October 29. It will begin at 10 a.m. outside the library.