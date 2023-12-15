WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mariah Carey paid a visit to the Library of Congress on Thursday to see the Christmas tree and holiday decorations there. She also took a little something with her.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden presented Carey with a certificate commemorating the induction of Carey’s hit song and holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” into the 2023 National Recording Registry.

The announcement that the Library of Congress selected the song to add to the registry came in April.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” was released in 1994 and is her first song to make the National Recording Registry.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and Santa Claus present pop superstar Mariah Carey with a framed certificate honoring her induction into the 2023 Library of Congress National Recording Registry for “All I Want for Christmas is You,” December 14, 2023. Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress.

Pop superstar Mariah Carey stops by the Library of Congress Christmas tree during a tour, December 14, 2023. Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress.

“I tried to tap into my childhood self, my little girl self, and say, ‘What are all the things I wanted when I was a kid?’” Carey said at the time of the announcement. “I wanted it to be a love song because that’s kind of what people relate to, but also a Christmas song that made you feel happy.”

Other songs added to the registry in 2023 include Madonna’s “Like a Virgin,” Queen Latifah’s “All Hail the Queen” and Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina.”

While Carey visited the Library of Congress, she had the chance to view collections and copyright items related to her career.