WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of Writers Guild of America, East and others demonstrated at the site of a Marvel Studios production in the District Wednesday as the writers strike affecting the entertainment industry marched towards the 60-day mark.

The protest in Northwest D.C. took place at the corners of Pershing Park in Northwest. Marvel Studios was in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and 14th and 15th streets for what many speculated was to shoot elements of its upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World.

The @WGAEast & other union supporters are currently striking near the filming of the @MarvelStudios movie in D.C., rumored to be the new Captain America, demanding better pay and a fair contract with major studios. @DCNewsNow #CaptainAmerica #Marvel #WritersGuildofAmerica pic.twitter.com/EzTSvAYu1j — Daniel Hamburg (@DHamburgReports) June 28, 2023

The protestors in D.C. as well as those who’ve voiced support for the Writers Guild are demanding better pay and a fair contract with major studios.

The strike has delayed the production of new television episodes and series as well as new films.

Additionally, actors represented by SAG-AFTRA voted in early June to authorize a strike if they don’t agree on a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies by June 30.