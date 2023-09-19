Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back in prison. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it arrested a Maryland man on Tuesday for distributing child pornography.

On Friday, Aug. 25, the man sent child pornography via the internet to an undercover law enforcement officer working for the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The task force consists of detectives from MPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and special agents from the FBI.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Aaron Davis of Suitland, Md. He was charged with the Transportation of Child Pornography.