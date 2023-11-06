WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested a man on Monday for an August road rage incident that left three people injured.

Two people were driving in the 900 block of Division Ave. on Aug. 16 at about 11:30 p.m. when they got into a crash with a man. When they tried to exchange insurance information with him, he hit the first victim in the head with a firearm, MPD said.

The suspect fired the gun, shooting the second victim.

A third person – who was not involved in the crash – was also hit by the gunfire.

31-year-old Marquez Delonte Beasley, of Temple Hills, Md., was arrested on Monday, nearly three months after the incident. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.