WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested a man for a deadly road rage incident that took place outside a gas station in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday.

Anthony Williams, 44, of Gaithersburg, Md. faces a charge of Second Degree Murder While Armed. Investigators said he shot and killed Brooklyn Michael Lynn, 33, of Southeast, Md. in the 2700 block of Good Hope Rd. SE.

Police said around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 14, officers received a report about a crash and a shooting outside the gas station. When they got there, they found Lynn shot and unconscious. DC Fire and EMS took him to the hospital where he died.

Investigators said Williams was driving one of the cars involved in the wreck. Lynn was not in the other car. Instead, he arrived in a third vehicle. There was an interaction between Lynn and Williams. That’s when Williams supposedly shot Lynn.

Officers took Williams into custody. They said they recovered an illegal handgun.

