FILE – Rioters supporting President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Maryland man was sentenced for a felony charge on Tuesday in D.C. for his involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Narayana Rheiner, 42, of Baltimore, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court to 15 months in prison, 36 months of supervised released and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution. He also pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder that happened on Nov. 4, 2022.

During the Jan. 6 riots, Rheiner was part of the mob at the Upper West Plaza of the Capitol, according to court documents. Around 2:04 p.m. he went to the front of the mob and told the other rioters to join him and “push up” against the police line that was blocking them.

He pushed officers, grabbed their shields and pulled another shield out of an officer’s hands, causing that officer to fall down several stairs and onto the ground.

Around 2:44 p.m., Rheiner entered the Capitol through the Upper West Terrace door and joined another group that was yelling and trying to gain access to a hallway that was blocked off by officers. The officers sprayed “chemical irritants” to try and disperse the rioters. Rheiner yelled at the officers saying that he had already been sprayed multiple times. He refused to back up and leave and said they need to “send a message.”

He left the Capitol through a broken window around 2:57 p.m.

Anyone with any tips or information about the Jan. 6 riots can call (800) 225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.