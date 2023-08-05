WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on Aug. 4. in the 900 block of Division Ave., NE.

Officers responded to the scene at about 6 p.m. after a shooting was reported. They located a man who had been shot and transported him to an area hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as Vincent Harvey, 31, of Temple Hills, Md.

MPD is still investigating this case and asks anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.