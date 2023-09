WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning.

After receiving reports of gunshots, officers responded to the 6000 block of Dix St. NE at around 1:30 a.m. There, they found a man, Marquette West, 29, of District Heights, Md., who had been shot.

DC Fire and EMS took West to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.