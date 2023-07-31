WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on July 30 in the 2300 block of 13th Place NE.

Officers arrived responded to reports of a shooting around 4:50 p.m. and found the victim, Terence Akindo, 24, of Upper Marlboro, Md., suffering from gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services took him to a nearby hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 272-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.