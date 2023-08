WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Aug. 21 at around 9:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of 16th St., Southeast.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

The victim was identified as Robert Ferguson, 44, of Silver Spring.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call the department at (202) 727-9099 or text their tip line at 50411.